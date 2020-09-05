International tenders for ML-1 on Sept 12, announces minister

LAHORE:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Saturday that international tenders for Mainline-1 (ML-1) project would be issued on September 12.

Addressing a press conference, he said that an amount of Rs10 billion had been received for Karachi Circular Railways’ (KCR) rehabilitation and restoration, adding that the railways had completed an 11-kilometre track so far.

Phase one involving the single track would be completed by September 30, while the double track would be completed in phase two, he added.

Rasheed said that railways would follow all the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed regarding KCR, and the project hopefully would be completed as early as possible.

Regarding the rehabilitation of Hassan Abdal Railway Station, he said that it was an important work due to the presence of Gurdwara Panja Sahib, a sacred place for the Sikhs, so he had directed the concerned officers to complete it as soon as possible.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the new building of Hassan Abdal Railway Station in the current month,” he said.

The minister said that the Railways would transport wheat and Euro-5 diesel in the future.

To a question about the resignation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, he said the premier had rejected his resignation due to his satisfactory performance.