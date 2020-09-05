Imran to unveil transformation plan during Karachi visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today where he will announce a financial package for the implementation of a transformation plan meant to address the metropolis’ issues and developmental requirements, Radio Pakistan reported.

Minister for Information and Broadcast Senator Shibli Faraz said the prime minister is determined to “restore Karachi’s identity as a true industrial hub” of the country and the backbone of its economy.

“The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years,” he said in a tweet hours before the premier’s expected arrival.

کراچی پاکستان کی معیشت کی ریڑھ کی ہڈی ہے۔اس کے مسائل ہمارے مسائل ہیں۔کراچی کے عوام کوسندھ حکومت کے رحم و کرم پر نہیں چھوڑسکتےجنہوں نے12 سالہ طویل اقتدار میں شہر قائد کو تباہ حال کیا۔عمران خان کراچی کی رونقیں اور بطورصنعتی شہر حقیقی شناخت بحال کرنے کیلئے پرعزم ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 5, 2020

In a tweet a day earlier, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the Karachi Transformation Plan was aimed at addressing the provincial capital’s long-standing problems such as “choked drainage and sewerage systems, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi tomorrow Saturday to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply & transport. #PMKhanInKarachi — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 4, 2020

The prime minister on Monday directed authorities to finalise in a week the plan after taking all stakeholders on board so that it can be approved and subsequently implemented. The plan aims to find a permanent solution to issues such as solid waste management, water shortage, cleaning of nullahs, sewerage and transport, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said at the time.

The direction was given during a high-level meeting which had met to discuss the plan designed by the Ministry of Planning and Development to address challenges faced by Karachi. The premier, his office said at the time, was briefed on the proposed plan that “has been formulated in line with Karachi’s problems and development requirements”.

“The country’s development is linked to Karachi’s progress,” PMO quoted Imran as saying.

“[The government] is aware of the challenges that Karachi’s residents have been facing for years. We cannot look away from the difficulties being faced by residents. The Centre will play its role to solve Karachi’s problems and its progress.”

BILAWAL EXPECTS ‘MASSIVE’ SUPPORT FOR RAIN-HIT PROVINCE:

A day earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pinned hopes on the visit, anticipating that the premier would be coming to the city with massive financial support for disaster-hit Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister House, the PPP chief came up with a list of demands and also with criticism ahead of the premier’s visit, saying he expected the premier would come up with rehabilitation, reconstruction and relief plans not just for Karachi but for the entire province.

Asked about the financial assistance provided by the Centre to the PPP government in Sindh so far, Bilawal while reacting strongly repeated the term “puppet government” for the federal government.

“They should know that it’s not their personal money,” he said. “On one hand, the premier makes promises for the betterment of Karachi and Sindh and on the other federal ministers assert that they will not pay a penny to Sindh.

“This is public money which should be spent on the public. This attitude in fact weakens the federation.”