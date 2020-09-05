Imran announces Rs1.1tr package to transform Karachi

–Premier affirms unity between Centre and Sindh to collectively deal with the problems of the port city

–Says army will play a major role in the implementation of the Karachi transformation plan

ISLAMABAD: While visiting Karachi for the first time after record-breaking monsoon rains turned the metropolis into a river in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced an Rs1.1 trillion developmental package for the implementation of the much-touted transformation plan aimed at addressing the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of Sindh capital.

The package was envisaged after week-long torrential rains wreaked havoc on the country’s financial hub, bringing into focus the metropolis’ long-standing drainage and sewerage issues. The prime minister had on Monday directed the Ministry of Planning and Development to finalise the package in a week and bring all the stakeholders on board for its smooth implementation.

Addressing a press conference alongside Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail, the prime minister said the federal and Sindh governments had decided to deal with Karachi’s problems “together” following negotiations.

Noting that floods caused by heavy rains have hit not only Karachi but Balochistan, interior Sindh, Swat, and his own constituency of Mianwali, PM Imran said that it was decided in view of unprecedented rains that all of Karachi’s issues would be tackled at once.

“I would have come [to Karachi] sooner but we had to make a structure,” he said, revealing that the transformation plan would be implemented through the Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) under the chief minister.

He said that all stakeholders will be involved in its implementation. “The army will play a big role,” he added, noting that the army helps the civilian administration whenever there are floods or a calamity.

Earlier in the day, the premier arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcast Senator Shibli Faraz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Amir Mahmood Kayani.

Earlier in the day, Faraz said that the prime minister was determined to “restore Karachi’s identity as a true industrial hub” of the country and the backbone of its economy.

“The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years,” he said in a tweet hours before the premier’s expected arrival.

In a tweet a day earlier, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan had said that the Karachi transformation plan was aimed at addressing the provincial capital’s long-standing problems such as “choked drainage and sewerage systems, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport”.

On Monday, the prime minister had directed authorities to finalise in a week the plan after taking all stakeholders on board so that it can be approved and subsequently implemented. The plan aims to find a permanent solution to issues such as solid waste management, water shortage, cleaning of nullahs, sewerage and transport, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said at the time.

The direction was given during a high-level meeting which had met to discuss the plan designed by the Ministry of Planning and Development to address challenges faced by Karachi. The premier, his office had said at the time, was briefed on the proposed plan that “has been formulated in line with Karachi’s problems and development requirements”.

“The country’s development is linked to Karachi’s progress,” PMO quoted had Imran as saying.

“[The government] is aware of the challenges that Karachi’s residents have been facing for years. We cannot look away from the difficulties being faced by residents. The Centre will play its role to solve Karachi’s problems and its progress,” it had added.