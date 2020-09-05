Iftikhar Shallwani appointed as Karachi’s administrator

–Senior bureaucrat previously served as the commissioner of port city

KARACHI: As the prime minister visited the port city on Saturday, the provincial government decided to appoint senior bureaucrat and former commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani as the administrator of Karachi

Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said earlier in the day, that the official notification of Shallwani’s appointment to the post of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KCM) administrator would be issued on Saturday.

Shallwani, who currently holds the portfolio of Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department secretary, has previously served as the secretary of the health and law departments and is a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). He has also served as additional secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production.

The senior bureaucrat is from Hyderabad, and he received his education from there and then got his MBBS from Liaquat Medical College Jamshoro.

Previously, he served as the commissioner Karachi and a week after being moved to the role of secretary, he is being appointed as the administrator of KCM. His previous commissioner post is being filled by Dr Sohail Rajput.

Shallwani’s transfer occurred a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Sindh’s Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh from the Sindh High Court (SHC) over his alleged involvement in a case about the illegal allotment of government land.