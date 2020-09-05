High flood alert for Guddu, Sukkur barrages issued

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division on Saturday issued a high flood warning for River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The FFD in its flood alert warned of high flood in River Indus at Guddu Barrage on upcoming Tuesday. The high flood stream in Indus will pass through Guddu Barrage between September 8 to 9 (Tuesday to Wednesday), while the peak flood stream will pass through Sukkur Barrage on nine to September 10 (Wednesday to Thursday).

The people settled at banks of the river, have been advised to move towards safer places. The river is presently in medium flood at both barrages in upper Sindh.

The inflow of water at Guddu has reached 458,199 cusecs, while the outflow at the barrage has been 451,471 cusecs. An addition of 50,000 cusecs is expected in Indus River at the point in the next 24 hours.

With the continuous surge in Indus water, the river is presently in medium flood at Sukkur Barrage. River Indus has received additional 52,000 cusecs of water at Sukkur Barrage in the last 24 hours and the inflow at the barrage has reached to 359,878 cusecs.

The water of hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman being discharged into Indus River, after heavy rainfall in the area, increasing water level at Taunsa Barrage.

Meanwhile, Korangi Causeway Road in Karachi was closed for vehicular traffic after flooding in Malir River on Saturday. After water overflow, traffic police have closed both the tracks for traffic to avoid any untoward incident. The traffic is being diverted to Expressway and Godam Chowrangi, said the police.

It is to be mentioned here that the flooding was caused in recent monsoon rainfall in Malir River and rising level of the water swept away the filter wall of the Malir spillway. The breach in the dyke and flooding had posed a threat to Korangi industrial area and the adjacent population, but the situation was controlled by the administration.