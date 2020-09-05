Govt keeps MNA Dawar ‘in custody against his will’ due to safety concerns

After a bomb blast shook Quetta ahead of Lawmaker Mohsin Dawar’s arrival on Saturday, the government allegedly took him to a safe site, while he said that he was “kept in custody against his will” all night.

A motorcycle explosion on Quetta’s Saryab Road left at least four injured. An explosive material had been planted onto the motorcycle, reported police officials.

Dawar arrived in Quetta after the last flight to Islamabad had departed, and was barred entry into the city.

“I had many meetings scheduled, including with the Chaman victims and Hayat Baloch,” he said, “Instead, I was given a demonstration of how laws and rights mean nothing in this country. From the airport, I was forcibly taken to a rest house,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he was forcefully kept in custody while apologising to those he expected to meet and added that he would continue to fight for their rights.

A day earlier, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had said that Dawar was shifted for his own protection because of the Quetta blast.

“Mohsin Dawar is our guest and his security is our responsibility,” he had said, adding that the people must pay no heed to “baseless propaganda”.