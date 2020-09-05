Female journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead

QUETTA: Female journalist Shaheena Shaheen was shot dead in Tehsil Turbat of district Kech on Saturday.

According to hospital sources, unidentified person brought injured Shaheena Shaheen to local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The deceased had received two bullets, however, the motive behind her murder could not be ascertained.

Shaheena used to host programmes on PTV Bolan and was also the editor of a Balochi Magazine Wizgahar. She was a women rights activist and an artist as well.