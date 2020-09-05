China hails PM’s remarks on bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: China has applauded the warm remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on relations between China and Pakistan during an interview to a foreign news channel.

Chinese Embassy, in a statement posted on its Twitter handle, also appreciated the contribution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority in advancing the mega project in a fully committed way.

The embassy reiterated to work with the Pakistan government in earnest under the guidance of the two leaderships for a shared future.

The statement from Chinese Embassy came after PM Imran in an interview with Al Jazeera television said that Pakistan’s future is now linked to China, which is progressing at a faster pace than any other country in the world.

He dismissed any renegotiation with China over amending the terms of CPEC, saying that the relationship with China is better than ever before.