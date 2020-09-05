Active Covid-19 cases cross 9,000 again

–5 more die as 513 new coronavirus cases emerge across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 9,000 again after remaining below it for 10 days, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

On August 26, the NCOC reported that the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped to 8,987. The number has been inching up for the past few days. 282,553 patients have recovered from coronavirus while there are 9,132 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Of the 24,857 coronavirus tests carried out over the last 24 hours, 513 people tested positive, taking the national tally of infections to 298,025. Five more deaths have also been reported from the virus during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,340.

Sindh has reported 130,253 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab reported 97,118 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 36,498, Balochistan reported 13,157, Islamabad reported 15,726, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 2,313, and 2,960 cases have been reported from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Meanwhile, more than 26.5 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and more than 872,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 17.6 million people have recovered.

India’s total coronavirus cases surged beyond four million recently, making it the third country in the world to surpass that mark, following the United States and Brazil, according to data from the federal health ministry.

Infections rose across the country, including in the capital New Delhi and the large states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The number of deaths in India from the Covid-19 rose by more than 1,000 to 69,561 on Saturday.

Russia reported 5,205 new coronavirus cases, pushing its national tally above one million. Authorities said 110 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,759.

Iraq’s health ministry warned hospitals may “lose control” in the coming days after the country recorded its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said on Friday the federal forms started running out about 15 to 20 days ago in at least three states – Baja California, the State of Mexico and Mexico City.