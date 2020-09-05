5 labourers crushed to death in Lahore

LAHORE: Five people died when a speeding truck ran over a rickshaw on Saturday.

According to details, the incident happened on Raiwind Road, resulting in the death of five people on the spot. The bodies were moved to hospital for legal formalities.

The victims were labourers by profession. One of them, Zaryab, 24, was a resident of Habibabad area near Okara.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Bhobatian Chowk on Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs He has sought a report from CCPO and commissioner Lahore. The CM has also directed to take legal action against the driver responsible for the accident adding that he should be immediately brought under the grip of the law.