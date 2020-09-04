Towards an opposition alliance?

Despite mutual rivalries, à la MRD

Claiming that it enjoys full support of the establishment, the PTI government wants the opposition, particularly the PML(N) and the PPP, to support its policies and stands without questioning. Offers by the opposition of resolving the differences through talks are rejected out of hand as attempts to seek an NRO. Ignoring that the opposition had recently joined hands with the government to pass a number of laws as required by the FATF, the opposition’s refusal to support arrest without warrant was termed by the Prime Minister as an attempt to harm the country to hide corruption. The opposition maintains that the law proposed by the government will give it dictatorial powers. The two major opposition parties are meanwhile being pushed to the wall. Encouraged by the attitude of the PM, NAB continues to register fresh cases against opposition leaders after failing to get them sentenced in earlier ones. Recently, terrorism clauses were added to the FIR against PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and spouse Captain (retd) Safdar for the clash outside the NAB Lahore office.

The government has turned parliamentary democracy into a quasi-presidential system by inducting unelected but powerful advisors and assistants into the cabinet and relying more on promulgating ordinances rather than passing laws. The PTI MNAs meanwhile continue to poison the atmosphere in the National Assembly through provocative speeches and recourse to unparliamentary remarks leading to frequent protests and walkouts. This provides the opposition temptations to take the issues to the streets.

Despite there being a loose alliance between the opposition parties, the PML(N) and PPP didn’t go beyond token support for Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad sit-in. Instead they put full faith in struggle inside Parliament. An attempt is being made by them now to revive the unofficial alliance, with some of the smaller parties proposing to turn it into a full-fledged alliance. Mutual suspicions, rivalries and lack of clarity on goals and tactics still divide the opposition. The lack of flexibility in the PTI government is however likely to give birth to an MRD-like (Movement for the Restoration of Democracy) united front to give a tough time to the government outside Parliament also. When driven to the wall, opposition parties tend to unite despite mutual suspicions and strong differences on a single point: the government’s ouster.