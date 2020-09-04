The spirit of Defence Day

By: Muhammad Zahid Rifat

Like every year, the Pakistani nation is celebrating Defence of Pakistan Day in a befitting manner on September 6, thus paying rich tributes to its Shaheeds and Ghazis who had defended the geographical as well as ideological borders of the motherland boldly and courageously in September 1965, defeating the enemy squarely on the ground, in the air and on the sea. They had thus written a golden chapter of the history of the country which had come into existence with the blessings of the Almighty under inspiring leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam on 14 August 1947.

Like Independence Day, Defence Day is also being celebrated by the civil, military and political leadership and the entire nation to demonstrate and reiterate solidarity with the Kashmiris who are struggling indigenously unarmed against the occupying India security forces to secure their birthright of self-determination in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and the agenda of Partition is incomplete without the Kashmiris deciding their future themselves.

Following the 5 August 2019 unilateral action of India’s Modi Government, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, indeed the entire nation, brushing aside all political and other differences, are availing every opportunity to reiterate their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. The Kashmir issue was discussed by the UN Security Council on an urgent request of Pakistan and support of China and other friendly countries after more than five decades as a result of hectic Pakistani diplomatic efforts.

On 6 September 1965 that India crossed the international borders and attacked Pakistan through Lahore without warning or formal declaration of war. Thus India had utterly violated the UN Charter.

Even after lapse of 54 years, those who had witnessed sneaky and treacherous Indian attack like this scribe, having vivid memory of those 17 days, celebrate Defence Day each September 6 and keep reminding the new generations about how the armed forces of Pakistan, solidly backed by the entire nation, had defeated the Indian invaders .

The then Indian Army Chief, Gen J.N. Chaudhry, was so confident of victory and straightaway capturing Lahore that he had announced very proudly he would have a peg of whisky in the Gymkhana Club of Lahore in the evening of 6 September 1965.

But he could not accomplish this as India’s attack on Lahore was not only held but beaten back with heavy losses to the attackers. The Pakistan Army and fully supported by the Pakistan Air Force was able to blunt the Indian offensive. The dogfight of PAF and IAF planes over Lahore is still fresh in the memory of many like this scribe. Afterwards, Indian aircraft hardly dared to attack Lahore whilethe war lasted, which was till September 23, when the USSR’s mediation started, leading to the Tashkent peace agreement. If India had captured about 400 square miles of Pakistan territory, it had also lost about 1600 square miles of its own.

The great tank battle at Chowinda in Sialkot sector, the largest tank battle since World War II, was a bitter struggle over many days and nights resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. However, the main Indian attack was held and repulsed. India had used its armoured division and other strike formations in the tank battle but still could not penetrate Pakistani territory any further and was forced to withdraw after suffering very heavy losses in men and materiel. The large number of damaged and destroyed Indian tanks remained in the battlefield for days together, telling the visitors from all over the country the story of the spirited fight of Pakistani troops with a limited number of tanks.

During the 1965 War, while the armed forces were engaged in defending geographical frontiers on ground, air and sea, the entire nation formed a strong rock-like second defence line, extending and providing all support to their forces. In doing so, the people had forgotten as to which government was in power. Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan was at the helm of national affairs as President and his inspirational speech after the sneaky Indian attack over Radio Pakistan, had infused great spirit and courage among everyone. The national priorities had thus become very clear and unambiguous in those days, any danger to the motherland called for the unity and unstinted support to the government and the armed forces and it was forthcoming in a very strong and firm manner. It is a matter of record that during those 17 days Pakistan was at war with India, crime had been reduced negligibly to the lowest level ever. No political party or leader was seen trying to draw any advantage out of the war or berate the government of the day for political or personal gain. They were all one and united in the defence of the motherland and defeating the Indian aggressors.

In all fairness, Pakistan had emerged from 17 days long September 1965 war with India as a strong and self-confident nation, genuinely proud of itself and its armed forces. The nation had demonstrated utmost unity in its ranks and file in facing the danger and aggression from India. It is quite rightly said and believed that the national unity, and full and solid support in unquestionable manner to the armed forces in the field, is essential for victory in the war. And this was amply proved during the September 1965 War. With the unstinted support of the entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan were able to repluse the naked Indian aggression across the international border, forcing her to pay the price for it by capturing four times more territory than what India had occupied and forcing her to accept a ceasefire, return to the negotiating table and to vacate each other’s captured territory.

It was certainly the finest hour of glory of Army, Air Force and Navy and a day to be always remembered by future generations and paying tributes to the Shaheeds and Ghazis of the September War. While paying tributes to the Shaheeds and Ghazis of the 17 days of war with India , we should also be offering tributes and prayers also for those officers and jawans of the armed forces martyred in action since 1948 in the defence of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the motherland, including those laying down their lives in the ongoing war against the militants, extremists and terrorists, to ensure a safe and secure Pakistan for the posterity.

And, while we celebrate the Defence of Pakistan Day on September 6 now and in future as well with continued blessings of Almighty Allah, it should also be observed as a thanksgiving day. In line with the spirit and national unity demonstrated during the September War being above all petty personal, political and other considerations whatsoever, we should all be praying for the safety , security and solidarity of Pakistan and also seeking blessings of Almighty Allah for continuously granting up the strength, courage , commitment and determination to continue protecting and safeguarding at all costs and offering all sacrifices , the freedom and honour of our God-given motherland Pakistan for now and always. All of us should also be paying tributes to the Shaheeds and Ghazis of the September War and reaching out their families, taking care and thus reiterating that they are alone and the entire nation is with them in every difficult hour of theirs.

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) Radio Pakistan Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]