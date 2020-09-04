Terrorism charges added to FIR against Maryam and Safdar

–Sessions court rejects hear case after inclusion of Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act

LAHORE: Lahore police on Friday incorporated Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 in the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, party leaders, and supporters over a violent clash with law enforcers outside the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore office.

On August 11, violence erupted outside the NAB office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam there in a land acquisition case.

Safdar appeared before an anti-terrorism court on Friday and obtained interim bail till September 11. The court also sought a record of the cases against the PML-N leader from the police.

In his bail application, Safdar said that police had registered a “false and baseless” case against him, adding that his nomination in the case was politically motivated.

In a tweet, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif termed the addition of terrorism charge in the FIR against PML-N leaders and workers as “highly condemnable”.

The move “shows how coward and insecure Niazi government is. PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] is brazenly promoting the politics of vendetta and revenge,” Sharif said, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a sessions court rejected the bail pleas of Captain (r) Safdar and over a dozen workers of the PML-N in the NAB office attack case and asked them to approach the anti-terrorism court for the purpose.

Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed dismissed the bail applications after police informed him that terrorism charges have been added to the case, due to which the applicants should approach an anti-terrorism court to seek bail.