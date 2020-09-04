Story of heroism

It was the night intervening between 5 and 6 september when our beloved homeland came under sudden attack by the enemy. The enemy was ten times powerful and equipped with heavy weapons and machinery but the courage, Heroism and Valour of Our Soldiers Dominated them during those eleven days of War.

The whole nation was abreast with our soldiers and we crushed the enemy and defended our beloved homeland. Violating international Law Indian Armed forces Launched its attack from Rann of Kutch Border later they attempted to apply the same strategy on Major Cities of Punjab province mainly Lahore, Sialkot and Kasur but trigger-happy indian forces were at their utter shock when they faced an unanticipated and strapping retaliation from Daring Pakistani Soldiers, the response was so willful that indian personals prefered to backtrack for lives.

Major Aziz Bhatti Major an emblematic character of 1965 war vigilantly and valiantly defended BRP Canal.in Barki Sector. He Kept enemy forces on the back foot and prevented them from advancing forward. Courage And Valour of Major Shafqat forced Naranjan Prasad to escape the battlefield leaving behind his jeep. Virtuoso Fighter Pilots Cical Chaudhary and M.M Alam Never Allowed indian Air Forces to take control,they kept destroying indian jets at regular intervals. Destruction of PathanKot air base further aggravated the circumstances for Indian air forces.Bobartment on Indian Coastal Town Dwarka By Pakistan Navy completely shattered indian hopes. Pakistani Vessel Ghazi,s Assault left Indian Navy static.

Contributions of Our artists during the days of War can Never be forsaken. Comparer Shakeel Ahmed kept informing the nation about each and every Moment of War. Melodious Voice of Madam Noor Jahan Enthralled our Soldiers and inspired them to defend our motherland. Her remarkable services during hard times made her an enduring voice of Pakistan.

Today our country is surrounded by enormous challenges but we can get the better of those challenges through the same unity and courage that we as a nation had demonstrated during that WarRed Salute to each and every martyr, who laid down his life for our Beloved Country

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal