Six injured, one dead as bank roof collapses

LAHORE: At least one was killed, with six others injured, after the collapse of a bank roof in Lahore’s Chauburji area.

The injured were taken to Services Hospital, Lahore, by the rescue team. One of them has succumbed to the wounds.

The bank staff reported that at least 15 people were working at the time of the collapse, and there were multiple customers in the bank as well.

Relief operations are underway to evacuate the others stuck beneath the rubble.

“It seems the explosion occurred due to gas leakage,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lahore Ashfaq Khan, stating that an investigation is being conducted.

In resposnse to this, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) spokesperson said the bank had no gas connections installed.

“The gas pipeline is at a distance of 30 feet, far from the bank’s building,” the spokesperson said.