Seven more die of Covid-19; another 498 infected

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed seven more lives in the country during the last twenty-four hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,335, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

Out of these deaths, six were reported from Sindh while one Covid-19 patient died in Punjab. A total of 498 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 297,512. A total of 23,218 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 498 turned out to be positive.

According to the NCOC, as many as 282,268 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases standing at 8,909.

So far, Sindh has reported 130,041 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab, 97,044, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 36,414, Balochistan, 13,045, Islamabad, 15,714, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 2,306, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reported 2,948 cases.

According to the NCOC, there is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB and Balochistan. 90 patients are on ventilators, while 1,920 ventilators are allocated for Covid-19 patients across the country. There are 735 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities with 1,050 patients admitted across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the government has adopted a comprehensive strategy to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, Asad said the coronavirus cases have decreased but the virus has not been eliminated completely from the country. He urged people to continue following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) until a vaccine of the coronavirus is introduced. He said the second wave of the Covid-19 could be more dangerous than the first one.

Replying to a question, he said schools would be opened with strict precautionary measures. He said a final decision in this regard would be taken in a meeting to be held on the upcoming Monday.

COVID-19 TESTS ACROSS KP:

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to conduct Covid-19 tests across the province.

The chief minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 on Friday.

The meeting was told that there has been a significant decline in corona cases across the province whereas the recovery ratio of coronavirus patients is also above 90 per cent. More than 34,000 coronavirus patients have been recovered so far across the province while only 20 patients are under treatment in the hospitals.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the implementation status of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting also reviewed preparations regarding reopening of educational institutes in the province and decided that the final decision to this effect would be taken in consultation with the NCOC.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen during his visit to Swat, CM Khan said that the government is actively working for providing relief to the flood affected people in the province. He said that he is personally monitoring the relief activities to ensure provision of all-out support to the affectees.

He further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only political party which came to power in KP twice because of its service delivery and keeping of promises. He urged the opponents to refrain from making the natural calamity a political issue.

The chief minister said that the government is also working on permanent settlement of the affectees. He added that he will personally visit all the flood-hit areas to review the damages.