Senior PAS officer lobbying for Amna Imran Khan’s posting in the information ministry

ISLAMABAD: The senior Pakistan Administrative Officer (PAS) officers are lobbying for Amna Imran Khan’s posting for the Additional Secretary (AS) Information and Broadcasting Division position.

Sources said that the Establishment division is likely to recommend her name to the Prime Minister for approval. Presently, she is working on the AS Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

Sources said that the AS Information and Broadcasting slot has been vacant since May this year when senior officer Zahoor Barlas retired from service.

Before this position, Amna Imran Khan had been Director-General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) however the PTI-led government removed from the position.

Sources said that the former DG LDA also filed a harassment complaint against Anti-Corruption Punjab (ACP) before the court and, the court had subsequently directed the Punjab government as well as the anti-corruption department to take prior permission from the quarters concerned before proceeding further.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan in one meeting not only criticised the lady officer for her poor performance as DG LDA but also her links with powerful personalities.

Presently, a PAS officer is heading the Information and Broadcasting Division whereas senior officers of the information group have been side-lined.

Establishment Division secretary denied this information.