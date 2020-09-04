Quetta mosque blast leaves at least 4 injured

QUETTA: The police said on Friday that at four people were injured in a blast outside a mosque on Quetta’s Sariab Road.

The blast happened right after Friday prayers, and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Plumes of smoke were seen coming out of a blazing motorbike after the explosion, a video shows.

The nature of the explosion is being investigated as the officers cannot ascertain whether a bomb was planted or a motorbike caught fire, said Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

However, another officer claimed that there were 1-1.5 kilogrammes of explosives next to the bike, and the blast was a result of the denotator blowing up. He added that the explosives themselves did not catch fire, preventing more destruction.

The area has been cordoned by the police, shops have been shut down and rescue services were also dispatched.