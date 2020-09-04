Punjab governor, CM discuss provincial issues, situation after rain

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Sarwar congratulated the chief minister for completion of two years of the Punjab government and appreciated the provincial government’s performance. He paid tribute to Buzdar for moving forward development projects despite financial difficulties.

The CM praised the efforts of governor for expressing solidarity with the citizens by visiting Karachi. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is standing with the citizens of Karachi in this hour of trial, he added.

He also said that the Punjab government has taken solid steps to fulfil the promises made with the people and taxes have been abolished or their ratio has been decreased keeping in view the difficulties of the citizens.

Buzdar said that local government funds have been restored and financial transparency and merit in administrative matters is the agenda of the government. Honesty, transparency, merit and truthfulness are the hallmarks of the Punjab government, he added. The era of political jugglery is over and the government takes practical steps for public service, he further said.

The CM regretted that opposition made a futile attempt of political point-scoring on Karachi issue and asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to resolving the problems of Karachi.

Speaking on occasion, the governor said that he visited Karachi to express solidarity with the rain-affected people adding that all our sympathies are with the affectees. Opposition only did lip-service on the issue of rains in Karachi and, instead of engaging in negative politics, it should have come forward to help the affectees of Karachi, he said.

He also said that The PTI government will heal the wounds of Karachi under the leadership of PM Imran. “The universal coverage of Sehat Insaf Card is a historic decision of the PTI government and the party is promoting development and transparency in Punjab and its two-year performance is encouraging,” he added.