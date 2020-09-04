Press freedom

Time to stop making press scrutiny an excuse for non-performance

Pressman have taken cold comfort from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s saying that he had spent 20 years of his life in England and knew what freedom of speech was. Apart from the fact that he spent that time playing cricket, not perusing newspapers, listening to the radio or watching TV, that ideal should not be held up too frequently, not least because it sounds patronizing. It does nothing to address the fact that the media is suffering from a spate of arrests, attempted kidnappings and other forms of persecution. Those suffering such treatment just happened to have criticized the government or its main props in the course of their coverage. This cannot be a mere coincidence.

The government has got a number of reasons to be criticized, and the sooner the government realizes that if it fulfilled its promises, it would not be criticized, the better. The Pakistani media may sound more strident to Mr Khan than the British press he presumably studied so closely, because in the UK he probably focused on the sports pages, while here he may look at others. Pakistan lacks the equivalent of the tabloid press, which delves relentlessly into the personal lives of public figures. There is an element of typical self-righteousness in the dismissal of the Pakistani media as agents of the corrupt regimes of the past. The current regime also has favourites; displayed clearly by the incarceration of one major media outlet’s CEO that was reservedly critical of the PTI’s government, and back-to-back interviews of the PM with servile anchors on two other TV channels that stick to the new normal.

Mr Khan should realize that, as long as his government continues to underperform, it will be subject to criticism, and some of this criticism will surface in the print and electronic media. He should also be aware that regime critics are turning to his party’s own favourite tool, the social media. As his government is discovering, while the government has tools to control print and broadcast media, there is nothing to control the social media. It is also less responsible than traditional media. His much-admired British government is also finding this out.