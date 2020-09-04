PM likely to announce Rs800bn Karachi package today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to announce a Rs800 billion Karachi Transformation Plan during his visit to the rain-hit city on Saturday.

According to media reports, the prime minister would announce 50 projects for the rain-hit city. Six mass-transit projects with the cost of Rs447.45 billion will be announced for the city, while Rs300 billion for Karachi Circular Railway will also be included in the transformation plan.

The Chinese government would also provide Rs250 billion for the project while the Sindh government would also have a share of Rs50 billion in the project.

Sewerage and solid waste management projects are also included in the Karachi Transformation Plan to be announced by PM Imran.

Eight sewerage projects costing around Rs162.60 billion and four solid waste management projects with an estimate of Rs14.86 billion will likely be announced by the premier.

The plan also includes repair works of the road infrastructure with an estimated cost of Rs62.30 billion while Rs4.60 billion would be earmarked for two water drain projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran will arrive in Karachi on Saturday to resolve the city’s civic and infrastructure problems.

The prime minister will reach the provincial capital of Sindh at 12:30 pm and will address a press conference at the Governor House at 1:30 pm. Later in the day, the premier will visit Pakistan Stock Exchange and will meet industrialists, businessmen and traders. He is also expected to meet leaders of the coalition parties.