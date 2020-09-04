Moribund democratic essentials

Democracy remains an aspiration

By: Muhammad Nauman Hafeez Khan

Aristotle knew that democracy was not the panacea for all public woes. For him, all forms of government had a good and evil side. Monarchy has to be perfect, else it has all the ingredients to slip into a tyrannical government. Aristocracy, on the other hand, has a hairline division with oligarchy. Likewise, democracy has to be the government of the people, otherwise, it will fall prey to anarchy. But Aristotle was not sanguine about a democratic government, as it doesn’t ensure good governance. Then what good does a democratic government serves, if it doesn’t ensure good governance?

Democracy has evolved itself as the most suitable and venerated form of government in the modern world. Still, there is a wide gap between the theory and practice of democracy. The theory of democracy has laid down lucid essentials for a truly democratic government. Yet, in practice, it frequently diverges from these essentials.

Democracy has hailed as the most celebrated form of government in the present times, yet, emerging populist governments are pushing its essentials against the wall of an authoritarian rule. Democracy has travelled a long path reaching its present form. From ancient Greece where its evolution started to the present US model of governance, democracy has forged itself to best represent the public interest.

Today, populism is the biggest threat to democracy. Abused by populist promises and the cult of nationalism, the public easily confuse populist leaders with democratic representatives. For instance, ultra-nationalist rhetoric was an easy way for US President Donald Trump to lay the foundation of a populist government on the pillars of democracy.

In Pakistan, democracy can only thrive if the Constitution is not considered just another piece of paper. The current democratic status of Pakistan shows a bleak picture. The marginalization of journalism, civil society and social media by the current government will pose hurdles in the way towards a change, which is frequently narrated by Imran Khan. A combination of rule of law, institutionalism, constitutional liberalism and political flexibility is the only way out for Pakistan

But why democracy is subjected to such populist engineering so easily? The answer is interesting. The first essential of democracy is a list of fundamental human rights that it promises. A free ballot, free speech and free movement– this slogan is too good to be true when democracy is practically implemented, and these promises are more easily abused by dictators like Ayub Khan. A similar manifestation is present-day India. The rise of Narendra Modi led to the marginalization of Muslims in India, even in Kashmir, where Muslims are in majority.

Democracy is the only form of government which cures its ills. To leave breathing space for democracy to survive and prosper, its essentials must be nurtured. And the only way to do so is to practice them frequently. Among these essentials, freedom of speech stands prominent. Curbing freedom of speech is a primrose path for democratic governments. For example, restricting the press and media is an easy option for autocratic states to brush their poor governance under the carpet, but they miss out the critical oversight of governance that a free media provides: it ensures good governance.

Pakistan’s path to democracy has always been rocky. Internal and external crises, leadership voids and the lust for power has rendered the democratic norms in the country mere wishful thinking. In democracies, Parliament is the supreme decision-making body. However, in Pakistan, this role has frequently been stripped away from it by prime ministers themselves. Parliamentary committees, on the other hand, remains subject to controversies on their performance as an oversight over the executive. When democracy is alienated from a powerful parliament, it is governance that suffers the most.

Democracy also needs a functioning local government system. Even though the local government system was restructured by a military dictator in Pakistan, democratic leadership has visibly failed to bring a positive change in the local bodies. District administrations are controlled by the already weakened bureaucratic system where the public is not given due representation in their grassroot affairs.

Judicial activism is not favoured in democratic states, but in Pakistan, it remains a contested concept. Judicial meddling in the executive is a popular choice. The space of poor governance created by the executive is often filled by a series of suo motu cases cascading down from the apex court. This constitutional overstepping degrades the executive-judicial relationship in the country. The Supreme Court, on the other hand, can strengthen the roots of democracy In Pakistan by introducing sustainable judicial reforms and upholding the fundamental human rights.

