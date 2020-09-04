Moeed says regional peace imperative for economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that regional peace is imperative for economic diplomacy.

Dr Moeed Yusuf was briefing an expert group of the US Congress on Afghanistan about the regional situation on Friday. He said that regional contacts are not possible without resolution of conflicts.

Moeed Yusuf apprised the US expert group of Pakistan’s efforts for regional security and peace and security in Afghanistan. He also threw light on the negative role being played by India.