Modi’s Islamophobic designs threaten global peace: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Islamophobic designs are threat to global peace.

Addressing a seminar on Thursday, the information minister said that Modi’s authoritarian attitude has not only put the life of millions of Indian Muslims at stake but predicts imminent humanitarian crises that may extend beyond borders.

The minister said the RSS-led Indian government wants to wipe out Muslims from the political and social fabric of India.

He said Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is under strict lockdown for more than one year with communication links to the outer world blocked. He added that India is also continuing demographic changes under the controversial domicile rules, property laws and extra judicial killings.

Faraz said that the condition of Muslims in rest of India is no more different. They are facing extreme discrimination, mob attacks, lack of police protection and now even the fear of loss of citizenship, he added.

The minister said that the transformation of Indian Islamophobic design has been gradual and well thought out and the hate rhetoric against Muslims is being strengthened by Modi over the past many years.

He said that the first major blow to religious diversity in India occurred in 1992 when Babri mosque was stormed by tens of thousands of extremist Hindus.

He also said that the real face of Modi’s politics was fully exposed in 2002 during Gujrat riots and he became infamous as ‘butcher of Gujrat’.

Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Islamophobia internationally, the minister reiterated that we will continue to draw the world’s attention towards this issue.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Qibla Ayaz said that it is very unfortunate that Modi’s racist and fascist ideology has given rise to populism and Islamophobia. He said that Islamophobia trends under Modi’s government have provided impetus to him for winning the previous general elections in India. He added that during Covid-19 entire world was busy dealing with the virus but Modi created problems for Muslims.