Mazari, Akbar for quick recovery of missing SECP officer

ISLAMABAD: Joint Director of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal went missing in Islamabad, said police on Friday.

The car of Sajid Gondal has been recovered by the police near the National Agriculture and Research Centre (NARC) building in Islamabad. “We have obtained a record of car data and are examining it from various angles,” said police.

Police said that Gondal has been missing since Thursday and more information is being gathered from his family members.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari tweeted, “We as government have a duty to ensure his early recovery.” She directed the Islamabad police to register a first information report over Gondal’s alleged disappearance.

“Protection of each citizen’s life is our constitutional obligation,” she added, noting that everyone must be dealt with according to the law and the “rule of law must prevail”.

Separately, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar also directed police to promptly recover the missing SECP official. Akbar had taken a notice of the reported disappearance, which went viral on social media, a news release said.