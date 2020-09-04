Impact of Covid-19 on the global health system

In today’s context, globalization is both good and bad. It carries infectious diseases with the flow of information, goods, capital, and people across political and geographic boundaries. The old connection and new dependency have opened the ways also for the exchanges of diseases. The early diseases that spread from Asia to Europe include bubonic plague, influenza of various types and similar infectious diseases. These and other diseases expanded in a large area of the globe through trading routes established between Asia and the Europe. With the increase in travel and business, natives of the land were first infected followed by others in the shortest possible time. As they have not developed the antibody of the said infection, they became easy prey to the new disease. Also, according to etiology, a branch of modern science which deals with the causes of infectious diseases, there are five major modes of transmission: airborne, waterborne, bloodborne, by direct contact and through a vector. As these isolated seas and lands were covered by newcomers, they also brought with them the diseases unknown to the natives and thus, they increased the chances of transmission and expansion on a large scale. However, at the same time, globalization alleviates the factors of hunger and poverty which help improve the global health index.

In comparison to earlier in the Age of Exploration, which generally refers to the period between the 15th and 17th centuries, a large amount of travel from one part of the world to the other was performed. Fortunately, by that time the world has made much progress in shipping and navigation which made it easier to move through sea and river. It not only made trade with other countries flourish, but personal and social contacts also increased in proportion. The large amount of exchange among them also exposed them socially, politically, and economically and as business demanded a labour force to continue and control, so the system of slavery started. Slaves of the period was deprived of any facility and they were the hubs of infectious diseases. Now by trade in slavery it became very easy to carry the infectious diseases from one part to another. In addition, during this phase people with their animals started mixing with people of other races but mainly concentrated in regions where food for them was available.

In so far as the role of globalization in diseases was concerned, it can benefit the people who have non-communicable diseases such as heart problems and mental health problems. The World Trade Organisation (WTO), which controls the global trade can do a lot for making the status of general health of the people of the world better by increasing their income, providing them better health care system in the larger interest of humanity.

This apart, unfortunately, at that time there was no proper system of treatment of disease and it was totally depending on magic, religion, healing of body and soul. While some diseases were treated by magic and religious faiths and superstitions, others were treated by herbs and meditation. Thrid was the global position of treatment: in the Age of Exploration and even earlier diseases like smallpox, measles and tuberculosis were common in Europe and Asia. In the latter part of the Age of Exploration people developed some antibodies, but again they moved to new places in search of new colonies where they erected their long-lasting empires. In the context, a major breakthrough came in the year 1881 when Louis Pasteur gave his theory about germs. He also said that people need to wash hands and maintain sanitation. To prove his germ theory, he demonstrated and validated it by developing a vaccine for anthrax in May 1881.

As earlier, with the development of more modern transportation and increased rate of travel, diseases too became intercontinental and began to travel by air, of which one example is the West Nile virus. It is believed that this virus reached the USA via mosquitoes that crossed the ocean by riding in airplane wheel wells and arrived in New York City in 1999. Almost the same happened to the Spanish Flu which spread in several countries with the returning armies which participated in the First World War, in the year 1918. As trade has already been globalised, the travelers, traders, and trade employees have become modern carriers of infectious diseases. However, with the passing of time and many developments in sphere of medicine and vaccines some of the worst diseases such as plague, typhus, cholera, and malaria. have been cured and controlled.

However, the evolution of diseases is perhaps more rapid than that of the medicine and vaccines. In fact, any medicine or vaccine is made or prepared after the coming of its virus. It is done only after studying the virus in detail. Some vaccines are partly made from the virus itself, and so it is not possible to do anything in advance. Whenever a new or unknown virus comes in the environment, it takes time for the medical community to prepare its vaccines or suitable medicine.

In modern times, the evolution of disease presents a major challenge before the medical community. For example, the “swine flu” or H1N1 virus is a new form of old flu. It is a virus that has developed from and partially combined with portions of avian, swine, and human flu. But apart from this, there is another aspect of non-communicable diseases which transmits with the spread of culture and behaviour of the other’s society. It goes from South to North and North to South. There are several exchanges of cultural inputs and health hazards, habits such as consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and unhealthy foods that reduce human immunity in general. While developing countries are suffering from scarcity and poverty-centred diseases, developed countries are more prone to lifestyle diseases.

Now, as the world has globalised fully, the current ongoing coronavirus which broke out in Wuhan, China, in November-December2019, and spread to more than 200 countries of the world in the early months of 2020 has broken all past records for speedy transmission. With the large-scale globalization of the world transport system through airlines and sea ports, nations began looking for an increased international scope for their business. In this context, man-to-man contact at global level became natural to boost the business and the responsible factor for speedy transportation of the covid-19 virus was this connectivity. Although, in this phase of pandemic the global economy was the most affected part due to shutdowns of business establishments, nationwide long and complete lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and restrictions on other economy-related activities. The World Health Organisation (WHO), viewing the global spread and its severe fatal nature, officially declared it a pandemic on 11 March. The three most common symptoms of covid-19 include fever, tiredness and coughing as reported by the WHO. Surprisingly, it also categorized in the virus those who show no symptoms and therefore called asymptomatic Covid-19, but when it is transmitted to other persons, they can show severe and deadly symptoms.

