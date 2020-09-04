Govt to get FATF-related bills passed at all costs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Terming Financial Action Task Force (FAFT)-related bills ‘matter of national interest’, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that they will get the bills passed through the Senate at all costs.

The premier said that the opposition parties unite only to conceal their corruption while talking to a delegation of senators belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties.

He maintained that they will expose those elements who were opposing the bills on national security before the masses. The prime minister said that they will not bow down to blackmailing and reiterated that no corrupt leader will get NRO.

A day earlier, PM Imran held a meeting with senior leaders of PTI to discuss political matters and legislation on the FATF.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar and Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan briefed the meeting about legislation and parliamentary affairs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Advisor on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar were present in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties in the Senate foiled a bid from the government to pass a bill relating to FATF, anti-money laundering (second amendment) bill 2020, from the Senate.

In response to this, PM Imran had said that opposition parties were “blackmailing” his government over FATF bills despite being aware of the importance and repeated his resolve not to give the opposition leaders any sort of “relief” in corruption cases.

The PM had said that his government had inherited the FATF grey-list status and was trying hard to comply with the international body’s guidelines to bring Pakistan out of the list but “self-serving” opposition party leaders are trying to blackmail his government against supporting the bills “just to save their ill-gotten wealth”.