Faraz says nation stands by its armed forces in anti-terror war

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the nation stands by the Armed Forces in the war against terror.

In a tweet on Friday, the information minister strongly condemned the attack on security forces in North Waziristan. The minister paid rich tributes to martyrs Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar. He prayed for high ranks in Jannah for the departed souls.

A day earlier, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists martyred three soldiers and injured four others in North Waziristan’s Ghariom sector. In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the soldiers were providing protection to construction teams working in the area when the bomb went off.