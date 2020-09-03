What a day in Karachi

After meeting and touching situation of Karachi, A sudden accident or natural disaster wreaked havoc the whole joints of Karachi. There is a multitude of people who faced the music. Especially those penury people who unable to survive their live in this hot and heavy issue. I may say, a natural disaster is a benediction from Almught Allah, but to sort out this dilemma is responsibility of All people, whether they are in the government sector or private sector.. The whole political leaders as well as ministers of Sindh have carte blanche to overcome this hit potato which has been hocked a person of Karachi. This terrifying gloom is not only faces of middle-class neighbourhood, but also elite class.

Furthermore, This monstrous world already as been faced the music DUE TO COVID-19, A DOZEN OF PEOPLE has LOST THEIR LIVES AT THE DROP OF HAT. It was a setback to this world. Most of the sudden, an incident can be occurred to you at any time. SAME AS Natural disaster which is an inevitable.

Recently, I have seen the whole enchidela of the of cities where Rainwater was stagnant on road of each city of Pakistan especially, Lahore and Karachi. Regarding this natural occurrence, Everyone has arisen heap of cinders regarding CM Sahab. Some of them, defamed his reputation in writing words servely. We know that, CM is final and absolute authority to wipe out all daunting tasks from the city, but It is a not only dilemma of Karachi to spick and span the water from the roads but also the others cities are still remaining.

This monstrous society is plenary of pompous ass people. We always see our interests and benefits. We take up-turned and some time, we depart from our right principles. So We’re being selfish and rapacious regarding our monetary interest and other one. . A hallmark mark quoted can be stated here. this maxim can be infallible at some angles, but not completely top-notch to sigh. So to mock at others, or musterjocular expression, or your facial expression toward personality personality which feels a vestige of degrading our authority concerned who fought with this pandemic situation and tried to prevent us from this baneful disease.

Who took such miraculous and effective steps to desist this disease from occurring again and again, but this society still opposed against him in lieu of extolling.

In the nutshell

There is a sophist who depicts that. Same situation happens above given sweeping statement; Try to Change, TRY TO use creativity to your life, Try to be mature, do not change your paths, where you feel under the weather, try to stand at one’s feet, Try to love choose loved ones leader and proponent him inwardly and outwardly. Because of Public. They are nothing, but you must take action or protest regarding any illicit act and you do not allow to defame charming personality at any cost.

Nirmal Oad

Shikarpur