Spreading religious hatred in name of freedom of speech unacceptable, says senior bishop

LAHORE: The Pakistani Christian community stands with its Muslim brethren in condemning the recent anti-Islam incidents in Sweden, Norway and France, and believes that such religious hatred cannot be justified in the name of freedom of speech.

In a press statement, senior bishop and president of the National Council of Churches in Pakistan (NCCP) Rt Reverend Azad Marshall said that all Christian clergy and community members condemn sacrilegious acts because such occurrences of right-wing extremism go against the spirit of any religion.

“Ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and is absolutely critical for global peace and prosperity,” Bishop Azad said, adding that such deliberate acts to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression.

“Such actions undermine the global aspirations for peaceful co-existence as well as social and inter-faith harmony,” he said.

He added that the Pakistani Christian community strongly condemns the Holy Quran desecration incidents in Norway and Sweden and the reprinting of the blasphemous cartoons by French magazine Charlie Hebdo. “We urge leaders of the European Union and the Christian world to join us in condemning such incidents and in promoting respect for all religions.”

Bishop Azad said that such Islamophobic incidents in the West also imperil the security of Pakistani Christians. “The Christian community is patriotic and has great respect for the faith of the majority community. We will always stand up against religious hatred,” he said.