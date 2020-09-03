﻿ Smoking kills | Pakistan Today

Smoking kills

by

It is a well  known  fact  that, smoking  is  injurious  to  a good  health. Mostly  smoking  can  be  the  cause  of  death. Sadly, our youth is highly indulged in smoking. They don’t realize that this act can generate the cancer cells in human body resulting death. Every youngster above 15 or often less than 15 are smoking as they find at as a part of fashion. The main reason that such young children finds the way towards such action is the lack of parents attention. Therefore, I humbly request the parents to see their child what they are doing and make sure that they away from such deadly habits.

MARYAM SAJJAD

Turbat



