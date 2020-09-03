Smoking kills

It is a well known fact that, smoking is injurious to a good health. Mostly smoking can be the cause of death. Sadly, our youth is highly indulged in smoking. They don’t realize that this act can generate the cancer cells in human body resulting death. Every youngster above 15 or often less than 15 are smoking as they find at as a part of fashion. The main reason that such young children finds the way towards such action is the lack of parents attention. Therefore, I humbly request the parents to see their child what they are doing and make sure that they away from such deadly habits.

MARYAM SAJJAD

Turbat