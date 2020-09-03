PM says Opp and India ‘on the same page’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the opposition blocking Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation is against the interests of the people, and that they are acting like India.

He held a meeting with senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to discuss political matters and legislation on FATF.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan briefed the meeting about legislation and parliamentary affairs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Advisor on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar were present in the meeting.

Quershi said that the opposition had initially agreed with the government in a parliamentary committee meeting, but then turned its back on the senate. “When it was found that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give them the NRO [the Musharraf-era National Reconciliation Ordinance], they opposed the legislation in the Senate,” he added.

PM Imran, while responding to it, said that opposition parties are “blackmailing” his government over FATF bills despite being aware of the importance of the desired legislation and repeated his resolve not to give the opposition leaders any sort of “relief” in corruption cases.

Meanwhile, the premier also summoned a meeting of the Senators hailing from PTI and other coalition parties to discuss legislation FATF and insisted that these bills would pass.

While discussing the role of opposing parties, Imran said, “The current opposition is only harming the country to save its corruption. The opposition wants amendments to the anti-money laundering law.”

The senators will meet PM Imran on Thursday and the premier will listen to the issues faced by them. The premier would also issue directives to the senators on legislation on FATF and other matters.

The PM said that his government has inherited the FATF grey-list status and is trying hard to comply with the international body’s guidelines to bring Pakistan out of the list but “self-serving” opposition party leaders are trying to blackmail his government against supporting the bills “just to save their ill-gotten wealth”.