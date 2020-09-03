PM Imran says Saudi Arabia will always be Pakistan’s friend

— Gov criticizes OIC’s lack of action regarding Kashmir

— Pakistan’s economic furture linked to China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran says Pakistan will not accept the injustices faced by India Occupied Kashmir (IOK), even if the world is not responding to the issue and commented on the unstinted friendship with Saudi Arabia.

“Yes, we want OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] to play a bigger role [in the Kashmir issue]. But let me make it clear: Saudi Arabia will always be a friend of Pakistan,” the premier said during an interview with Al-Jazeera.

This comment was in response to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s warning to OIC, urging them to call a meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and address the Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Office (FO) supported Qureshi’s sharp statement and stated that it was a reflection of the people’s expectations for the OIC to tackle the Kashmir issue. Qureshi also remarked in an interview with a private news channel that if OIC would not address the issue, Pakistan would go for a session outside of the OIC.

PM Imran said that eight million citizens in IOK were being oppressed by a military force of 800,000 and that the land was akin to prison now.

“This disputed territory was taken over by India on August 5, last year by brute force,” he said, adding that Pakistan had “knocked on all doors” and would still to do so.

The premier believes that the reason behind the global inaction is due to countries attempting to retain good commercial ties with India.

“They look upon India as a huge market, and so they are willing to ignore this huge travesty of justice taking place [in Kashmir],” he said.

During the interview, the premier was asked about the status of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and said Islamabad’s relationship with Beijing was “better than ever before”.

PM Imran said that Pakistan’s economic future was linked to China, that the People’s Republic was growing at a faster pace than any other country in the world, and that this could benefit Pakistan.

He further added that Pakistan was not resetting its ties with the US, and instead it aimed to have good relations with different countries. “I don’t see it as either China or the United States.”

He added that Pakistan had the “best relationship” with the US right now as the two were partners in peace in Afghanistan. The premier added that Pakistan is trying its best to bring both Afghanistan and Taliban to the negotiation table and that they are close to peace.

PM Imran also spoke about the deal regarding the improvement of ties between Israel and UAE.

“Any one-sided settlement which is going to be imposed on the Palestinians is not going to work because the issue will never get resolved,” he remarked.

He felt that while Israel was in a very strong position, they need to achieve a just settlement with Palestine, or the issue would not simply die down.

The premier said that no other government had been subjected to such “blatant propaganda” in response to a question regarding government crackdown on media freedom and the intimidation of journalists. He added that it was the government and ministers that were unprotected and not the media.

“What do they call intimidation? If a person publishes fake news about a prime minister and the prime minister takes him to court, is that intimidation?” he asked.

PM Imran further said that in countries like England, this media treatment would result in libel cases and he would have been awarded a few million pounds.