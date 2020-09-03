PM Imran directs interior ministry to expedite tabling the anti-torture bill in NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Ministry of Interior to expedite tabling an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly.

“Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society & goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitments,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the premier directed the relevant authorities to make arrangements for the early release of female prisoners both under-trial and convicted in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

He also tweeted the decision to implement the Supreme Court’s order taken after consultation with Attorney General (AG) Khalid Javed Khan and eminent lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar.