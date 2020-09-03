PM directs authorities to clear out enough water so Vawda can resurface

Gag idea by Zeeshan Bhutta-Shah

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the federal government agencies based in Karachi to clear out enough water in its specific area so that federal minister for water resources to resurface.

“I have come to know disturbing news that Faisal Vawda has been completely submerged and can’t even be seen,” said the prime minister, at an emergency press conference. “The disappearance of this Karachi landmark is obviously demotivating, and we completely understand what effect it would have taken on the people of the city.”

“We are keenly monitoring the situation,” said Lt General Afzal, chief of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). “Vawda was last seen at his house, trying to scoop up water in a DMS boot that he owns, but it obviously could not contain enough water and therefore could not control the situation.”