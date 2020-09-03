Opp’s APC to take place at Zardari House on Sept 20

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leaders announced on Thursday that All-Parties Conference (APC) has been set for September 20 at Zardari House in Islamabad.

The announcement was made following the Rehbar Committee meeting, and opposition leaders, including the former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani, and former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal, slammed the incumbent government for “destroying” Pakistan in the last two years while addressing a press conference.

During the announcement, JUI-F leader Durrani said, “The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment’s delay.” He also called the 2018 elections “a disgrace to the whole country” and called for “free and fair elections”.

The Rahbar Committee meeting was focused on one point and which participants were “on the same page”, whereas the APC would decide on a future course of action for the opposition leaders, who had already made up their minds regarding various issues.

Durrani further remarked that during the opposition parties’ consultation, they felt another day of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government would be an injustice to the country.

“The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change,” he added.

PPP’s Ashraf said that the opposition parties realised the importance of the legislation about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and that they would not back down on any legislation “in the country’s interests”. He added that they would propose amendments to any legislation which conflicts with human rights.

“Our members worked day and night for the FATF-related legislation. We are ready to fulfil the related demands,” he added, noting that it was absolutely “wrong and absurd” to claim that the opposition parties were opposing the FATF-related laws in exchange of NRO.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his regime are “constantly spreading anarchy in Pakistan”, commented PML-N’s Iqbal. He said that he was offended by the premier’s words, wherein PM Imran likened the actions of the opposition party to that of India.

“I wish Imran Khan would have been as speedy for the Kashmir issue as he is at coming up with cases against the opposition. What kind of democracy is this where the opposition is labelled as treasonous?” he added.

The PPP leader claimed that the opposition party now formed more than half the country and that they would represent the people’s interests and bring an end to propaganda.

“We do not want legislation that the government can use against the opposition. Pakistan belongs to all of us, no one can bear seeing Pakistan in trouble,” he added.

Speaking on the “wrong and absurd” that the opposition parties were opposed to FAFT-related laws, he asked, “How can it be possible for us to be in favour of keeping Pakistan on the grey list?”

Speaking on the rains lashing Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Iqbal said, “We expressed solidarity with the people today over the devastation caused by the rains across the country.”

Iqbal also noted that the federal government did not seem to be taking any action regarding this issue.

“The federal government should put aside the political differences and help the provinces,” he demanded.

Iqbal said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leaders would join the APC on his party’s behalf.