NAB amendment

In fury environment, at last Chairman NAB has submitted replies of queries which were asked by the apex court in suo moto case regarding performance of his under controlled anti graft watchdog and high profile appointments in this autonomous body. It’s too late , but thankfully, Chairman NAB has found the flaws in watchdog’s performance . In a reply submitted by Chairman NAB to apex court highlights the two major and the most vital factors on which the entire watchdog’s performance depends first Investigation and second Prosecution. According to submitted reply the chairman NAB vowed to hire expert and experienced lawyers for smooth and efficient prosecutions against accused in courts . Good , it’s too late but comes true, but main factor which relates to wholesome performance has been ignored by Chairman that’s Investigation. NAB Chairman expressed his intention to take the services of expert investigators on deputation from various investigation agencies who possess the sufficient knowledge to probe white collar crimes.

Why Chairman NAB is not willing to recruite such experts directly under section 28 which empowers him to appoint employees of NAB? In several references filed by NAB Investigation officers find flaws when Convicted moves to higher courts.The major reason is lacking of sufficient knowledge to probe the case. In the beginning of this year , NAB advertised through FPSC to recruit Assistant Directors for Investigation and non professional degree holders are allowed such as Engineering, Economics, Defence Strategies against these high profile posts. Can Chairman NAB glorify the performance of his under controlled anti graft watchdog by appointing Engineers, Economists and Defence Experts to probe white collar crimes?

Some days ago, Justice Qazi Esa Faez showed serious concerns when a NAB officer who was an Engineer appeared before the Honourable judge in a separate case . After debate the worthy Justice of SC was astonished and asked how an engineer is performing his duty to probe corrupt practices in this institution. This question is related to the wholesome performance of NAB , I am not finalising it by admitting that there are other numerous reforms which have to do for making this institution non politicised. Detention of accused for 90 days, arresting of accused without warrant, appointment of NAB Chairman by president with consultation of PM and Opposition leader, Bargaining and much more to be addressed but the foremost and primary responsibility lies on the recruitment of professionals in country largest anti graft watchdog.

In this regard Chairman NAB must appoint Experts who possess depth in knowledge of white collar crimes rather than such non professionals to make the efficiency of his institution better than past ever.

Mahtab Ali Khan

Bahawalnagar