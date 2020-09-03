Karachi dilemma

Karachi lacks in the singularity of an administration, what we see Karachi in such a hard survival is only due to fragmentation and unplanned growth. Bad governance has been the bone of contention in Pakistan’s history, it’s been 73 years yet we hardly find any positive sign of fair governance in our country just because we don’t have credibility in institution building, we don’t believe that Police and other institutions should be maverick. However, Sindh has been divided into urban and rural perspectives. The widening gap is so large that it can’t be minimized easily from any government; the power sharing conflict has also impacted local bodies and the masses.

Sindh province has been under the rule of Pakistan People Party if Bhutto established party would have displayed a dedication to Karachi and its citizens that it has often shown to big bosses and various projects such as Bahria Town the metropolis would take a giant step towards having its status as the ‘city of lights’ restored. Karachi’s people are fed up of political mush ups since it is not addressing their grievances and rights rather these suffered people should be accumulated based on their problems.

Eventually there is absolutely a solution to this mess if decision-makers are not motivated by outright greed, narrow, parochial agendas or petty politics. We have an expertise available with us in Karachi and let them develop a policy aimed at delivering their interests.

Shafi Ahmed Khowaja

Jati Sujawal