Improved air quality

Air quality levels across the South Asian region are the worst, with Bangladesh, Pakistan and India making it to the top five in the list of most polluted countries as mentioned in 2019 World Air Quality Report by IQAir. Now, in 2020,a global emergency took place. The Covid-19, which started from Wuhan China, slowly and gradually spread to various countries and many people lost their lives. Due to it people were not allowed to go out and there were numerous rules to follow. Due to lockdown, vehicles, factories and industries all were closed and earth was healing. According to research, over past weeks the air quality improvements have come as a by-product of the lockdowns. WHo stated, around 4.2 million deaths every year occur as a result of exposure to ambient (outdoor) air pollution. But after the global pandemic, there was less pollution and climate was clean. Likewise, people must take care of environment so it can be pure as it is during Covid-19. Alongside, there were less diseases because of clean environment. If we take care of environment and make the pollution less then we will be protected from many diseases. We will also get fresh air and clean weather. Stay safe, stay happy

Mahina Sagheer

Turbat