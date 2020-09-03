Heavy rains: DHA Karachi extends designated defecation, urination time slots

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi has extended the designated time windows for the residents of the authority to both defecate and urinate.

“In light of the heavy rainfall, it was decided, first to extend the urination time slot but then, our executive director also gave the go ahead to extend the permissible time to defecate,” said a source within the DHA, on the condition of anonymity because his name was Farqaleet and never liked it. “Both Number One and Number Two,” said the source. “Which go by the street names Barra Kaam and Chota Kaam.”

The DHA residents, initially upset, were placated by this relief. “I think their heart is in the right place, and we shouldn’t protest to the extent that they reverse this relief,” said a DHA protestor. “Latte,” said another, without any context.