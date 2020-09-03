Reading is one of the best qualities, one can poses. As William Somerset Maugham said: “To acquire the habit of reading is to construct for yourself a refuge from almost all the miseries of life.” Unfortunately, our youth does not seem to be really interested in reading books. Books are called one’s best friend. They develop a critical mindset, help us gain knowledge and made us learn moral values. But in this modern era, gadgets have engulfed books due to which we won’t be having a productive nation. Therefore, there is a dire need of encouraging reading skills in our youth and parents and teachers can play the best role in it.

Afroz MJ

Turbat