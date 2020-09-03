The Eighteenth Amendment is a landmark document passed by the Parliament in 2010 when Pakistan people party (PPP) was in power. The Amendment has corrected the historical blunders made by civilian and non-civilian forces. However, there are multiple flaws exist in this amendment which requires urgent attention of all political parties. It has been realized that complete implementation of Article 160 which talks about National finance commission (NFC) is not possible when the nation is suffering from unprecedented pandemic crises. In addition to this removal of the concurrent list also has increased the issues in educational, health, law and order sectors across the country. The difference in syllabus in each province has further disintegrated the nation. Health which is considered a provincial subject after the Eighteenth Amendment. But all import and export-related matters of health lie on the federal domain which is also questionable. Empowered local government was the priority of Pakistan tahreek insaf (PTI) when It was not in power. District governments not empowered as it should have been after the Eighteenth Amendment, In a nutshell, there is need of an hour to take practical measures and remove the shortcomings of the landmark document which is only possible through consensus of all political party. The Amendment requires 2/3 majority of the parliament which ruling party doesn’t possess. Rectification of this document with the consensus of all will take Pakistan at new heights.

Liaqat Wassan

Karachi