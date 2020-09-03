All possible steps should be taken for completion of KCR project: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has asked the authorities concerned for taking all possible measures and inclusion of private sector for completion of third phase of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project at earliest.

The minister issued the directives while chairing a progress review meeting of the KCR project on Thursday.

Asad directed Pakistan Railways to formulate a system of public-private partnership for the third phase of KCR project.

During meeting, it was decided that the process would be completed within the current financial year and work on the third phase would be ensured.

Further, the Public-Private Partnership Authority will provide necessary full cooperation and assistance to the Ministry of Railways in this regard.

It was also informed in the meeting that construction of Karachi Circular Railway would now be completed in three years by mid-2023.

The meeting was also informed that work had started on various phases of KCR project and timely completion of each phase would be ensured. The Ministry of Railways is also constantly in touch with the Sindh government and work on underpasses at various places is expected to start soon, it was told in the meeting.

Asad said that KCR was an important project; it would not only provide modern transport facilities to the people of Karachi but would also be a very attractive project for investment.

The meeting was attended by secretary railways, PPP Authority CEO and senior officials.