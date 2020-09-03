29 killed in recent floods, heavy downpours in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 29 people were killed while dozens were injured during the recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), leaving houses damaged and roads inundated with stormwater, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Thursday.

According to the authority, 110 houses have been partially damaged while heavy downpours destroyed 13 houses completely.

Seven people were killed when a landslide hit a house in Torgarh district. The fast flow of water in Malakand Division has posed serious dangers for residents of the area.

Moreover, five people were swept away in a flash flood in KP, while 18 people included two children were killed in a landslide. The bridge connecting Peshawar and Charsadda was also closed, cutting off the link between the two cities.

The rains affected northern areas as well, with at least 10 killed in Azad Kashmir and one person crushed to death during a landslide in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

At least five people, including three children, were killed and two others injured when the roof of a house in Swabi collapsed due to rains on Wednesday night; the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Musa Banda, burying seven people under the debris. Rescue teams retrieved five dead bodies from the rubble and pulled out two injured people, according to sources.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

According to PDMA, the emergency operation centre is active and relief operations are underway. The PDMA further said that steps are also being taken to restored blocked roads to their original condition.

Yesterday, the authority alerted provincial authorities take required measures as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast heavy rains in various cities across the province.