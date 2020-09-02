Two arrested for allegedly assaulting teenage boy in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Muzaffargarh police have arrested two suspects for allegedly shooting a teenage boy for resisting an alleged assault attempt, the police said on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old was shot in the city’s Bet Mir Hazar area.

“I got the news through a phone call,” the boy’s father said. “We [the family] reached the location and found him lying unconsciously on the ground and bleeding.”

According to his brother, the suspects assaulted his brother but when he offered resistance, they fired a bullet at him.

The boy was immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital where the doctors declared him out of danger following a surgery.

The police are on the lookout for the third attacker, it emerged.