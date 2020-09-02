The rough road ahead for PTI administration

Wanted, transparency and even-handedness

Despite receiving PM Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports, a vindictive PTI government rejected the request for extension in his bail on medical grounds. The government then petitioned to the court to declare the former PM an absconder. In comparison the government has shown no interest in bringing back Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf who faces much more serious cases in the courts including High Treason. This cannot be called even-handedness.

The urgency shown by the government to bring back Nawaz Sharif is likely to cost it dear. It would bring together the doves and the hawks inside the desperate PML-N. There are signs of the opposition parties moving faster than before to hold an APC. As indicated by the undiluted remarks of PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz, the campaign against the government is going to be bitter and nasty. She has questioned the integrity of the Prime Minister for failing to take notice of the alleged mega scale corruption by his appointees.

The opposition has exerted little pressure on the government outside Parliament during the last two years of its tenure. Failing to make the PTI administration responsive, it is preparing to take the issues directly to the masses now. A number of cases that worry large sections of the population have by chance come together. Justice Seth’s remarks on Musharraf’s case indicate the issue is not dead despite PTI taking no notice if it. There are the two cases the government has pursued with grim determination, the one against Mian Nawaz Sharif and the other against SC judge Qazi Faez Isa. Things once confined to social media are now being reported in mainstream media. Unless justice is seen to be done, the issues are likely to turn up at public rallies by the opposition parties where comparisons would be made, conclusions drawn and translated into slogans. To stop this, manipulation needs to give place to transparency, even-handedness and justice.