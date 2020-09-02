Shehbaz visits Karachi to sympathise with rain victims

–PML-N, PPP reiterate determination to use all ‘democratic and constitutional’ ways to oust govt

–Opp’s Rehbar Committee to meet today, date for APC to be decided with mutual consensus

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited rain-hit Karachi to express solidarity with the people of the port city.

The opposition leader reached the port city on Wednesday morning with party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. Speaking to the media earlier, he advised the prime minister to avoid politicizing the problems being faced by the people of Karachi. He added that the Centre should consult with the provincial government over relief operations in the metropolis. “Politics should not be done when Karachi is underwater,” the former Punjab chief minister said.

Shehbaz also asked about the funds that were promised to the metropolis. “After the destruction in Karachi due to [recent spell of] rains, everyone must work unitedly,” he said before departing from Lahore.

Upon reaching the metropolis, the opposition leader visited different areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Malir, where he met with many families of the flood victims and offered his condolences for the rain-related misfortunes.

“Witnessed extreme anger and anguish among the people during my visit to Malir and Gulistan-e-Johar. High time all stakeholders took this outrage as a WARNING and got down to fix the rot. No shiny PowerPoint prez, social media trends/blame game can be alternative to service delivery,” he tweeted.

Later, Shehbaz, along with party leaders, met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari during this visit.

Following the meeting, both PML-N and PPP leaders addressed a joint press conference. Both parties reiterated their determination to use all “democratic and constitutional ways” available to send the incumbent government packing.

The chairperson of Sindh’s ruling party welcomed the PML-N president’s visit, which was meant to “express […] solidarity”, though the chairperson had yet to visit the affected areas.

During the press conference, both parties criticised the federal government and bemoaned that “the fundamental rights of Pakistanis were being usurped”.

Iqbal said that both parties have decided to “struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution, independent courts and free media.” “If [we are to] run this country and make it successful, it is only possible if we blindly follow the 1973 Constitution that is in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam,” he said.

Speaking on the differences between the opposition and government over suggested laws on money laundering, terror financing and so on, Iqbal said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had thanked Shehbaz in a letter after similar bills were passed by both houses earlier. However, the opposition had prevented new bills from being passed as the government wanted to pass a “black law” under the guise of complying with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, he added.

PPP’s Farhatullah Babar seconded Iqbal’s statement and claimed that through the new law, the government aimed to “legalise” people being picked up without charges.

It was also announced that both the PML-N and PPP will meet for the Rehbar Committee on Thursday, and decide on the date of the All-Party Conference (APC).

In response to a question regarding Karachi’s poor infrastructure, the PPP leaders said that Karachi had witnessed record rainfall last week which had led to urban flooding, and Iqbal refrained himself from commenting on this statement.

Iqbal said and added that his party did not want to “play the blame game” when Karachi was facing a “calamity”. The federal government should offer a package for the victims of this devasting rainfall and also help in repairing the infrastructure, said the former planning minister.

A three-day spell of immense rainfall has severely damaged Karachi’s infrastructure, resulting in all key roads being flooded, underpasses and streets being submerged, and all segments of life brought to a standstill. The horrifying situation forced the Sindh government to invite the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan who ordered immediate rescue operations for thousands of affected people.

Many areas in the city are still extremely flooded and are without power. The residents of these areas have no access to clean drinking water and are relying on the government to drain the water.