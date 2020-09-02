Punjab govt taking solid steps to fulfil promises made with people: Buzdar

–CM says Ravi Riverfront project is the largest mega project in the country and it would economically boost Pakistan

–Says that despite difficult circumstances, an additional five billion rupees were provided for development projects in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, on completion of two years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, said that the government was taking solid steps to fulfil the promises made with the people, and some projects had been completed while work was in progress on others.

Addressing a ceremony with regard to the Punjab government’s two years performance held at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, the chief minister said that despite challenges, the province presented a progressive and pro-business budget and it was not possible to present a better budget than it in these circumstances. Taxes had been increased in every year budget but the PTI government abolished taxes in a new financial year or reduced their ratio, he added.

He said that trade, industry and health sectors were affected due to coronavirus as Rs106 billion were allocated for it in the new financial year and this included Rs56 billion tax relief and direct expenditures worth Rs50 billion. Despite difficult circumstances, an additional five billion rupees were provided for development projects, he added.

Buzdar said that the share of local governments was enhanced to 10 per cent and frozen local government funds were also restored. The school education budget had been increased to 382 billion rupees and the government was committed to set up a university in every district and seven universities were being set up, he said and added that the government was giving attention to human resource development and it was also committed to creating job opportunities by promoting the construction industry.

The CM said that financial transparency and merit in administrative matters was a priority and Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was a unique initiative to alleviate poverty.

He said that the establishment of south Punjab secretariat was part of the PTI manifesto and the promise had been fulfilled. Additional chief secretary and Additional IG had been appointed besides posting secretaries for departments and 33 per cent development funds had been allocated for southern Punjab, he added.

He also said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project was the largest mega project in the country and its utility could not be denied, adding, this project would economically boost Pakistan.

He further said that work had been started on 13 special economic zones as the federal government had issued notification for six SEZs. Notification of seven zones would be issued soon and the historic package had been given for the construction industry’s development, he added.

Meanwhile, Buzdar said, changes had been introduced in LDA by-laws and construction of high-rise buildings had been allowed. He said that work was in progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and clean water project was being started with two billion rupees under Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He also said that ease of doing business had been arranged for investors and one window cells and E-khidmat centres had been established.

The Punjab CM said that Rs20 billion were earmarked for soft loans under PSIC. The government was providing training to 0.1 million students every year under TEVTA.

Around 2,200-kilometre roads were constructed in villages under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Asaan Programme, he said, adding that this scheme would continue this year and development projects would be formulated in consultation with the public representatives after the restoration of local governments’ funds.

He also said that the new local government act had been approved and promulgated. Now local government heads would be elected directly.

The CM said that small farmers were being given loans through e-credit scheme and work was continued to introduce new seeds for more productivity. Funds of Rs1.25 billion were allocated to overcome locust attack which was a big threat however it was eliminated from more than 0.8 million hectares area, he added.

He said that the government had launched the construction of Jalalpur and Greater Thal Canal systems to irrigate around 0.8 million acre land. The study was being conducted for the construction of 4 small dams in Koh-e-Suleman area and upgradation of Khanki Barrage, Jinnah Barrage, Punjnad and other barrages was completed, he added. Meanwhile, work on upgradation of Upper Jhelum Canal and DG Khan Canal was in progress, he further said.

He said that 99 per cent payments were made to sugarcane farmers as the cabinet had approved amendments in the sugarcane act and mills would be fined up to Rs5 million for non-payment to farmers.

Buzdar said that Sehat Insaf Card Scheme had been introduced in all the districts which would benefit seven million families and 35 million needy people. He said that 30,000 merit-based recruitments had been made in the health sector and six new hospitals comprising 3,500 beds were being constructed in different districts. The government had enhanced 12.000 beds in existing hospitals and the construction and expansion of different hospitals was in progress in different districts, he added. Meanwhile, the CM said, first bone marrow transplant centre was being set up in Bahawalpur and the 600-bed hospital was being set up in Lahore. Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology had been completed and Haseeb Shaheed Hospital had also been completed in Faisalabad, he added.

He said that special allowance had been approved for engineers along with doctors and the new service structure was being designed for nurses. The coronavirus test facility had been increased to 17,000 daily and a historic decision had been made to make Urdu as a medium of instruction in the primary level and teaching of English as a subject, he added.

Buzdar said that the e-transfer policy for teachers yielded positive results and Insaf Afternoon Schools had been set up in 22 districts. He said that 1,272 schools had been upgraded without spending a penny. Seven universities were being set up and 4.500 CTIs’ recruitments had been completed. New teachers would be recruited on the pattern of CTIs, he added.

The CM said that 130 meetings of the cabinet and cabinet standing committees were held and decisions were made on 1,929 agenda items.

He said that Punjab Assembly, during its two-year tenure, approved 58 bills of public welfare and issued 25 new ordinances. Punjab Assembly passed 38 basic laws and done more legislation as compared to other provincial assemblies, he added.

He also said that 10,000 new recruitments in Punjab police had been approved and 550 new vehicles had been purchased for the Police department while 45 new police stations were being constructed whereas land for 101 police stations had been identified. He further said that the cabinet approved executive allowance for the police department and scope of model police stations was being extended.

Similarly, the CM said, under Rescue 1122, the scope of motorcycle ambulance service would be extended to all districts of the province, and services of rescue 1122 were being taken at the tehsil level. He said that it was the PTI government which realised and had given a service structure for the employees of Rescue 1122 after 15 years.

He also said that 92 shelter homes had been constructed in all major cities of the province including Lahore. Panahgah Authority would be established, he further said, adding that 10 more shelter homes would be established in Lahore in the rental buildings.

Buzdar said that 137 day care centres had been established for facilitating the working women throughout the province.

He said that revolutionary measures had been taken for bringing reforms in the jail sector.

The CM said that he personally visited eight jails of different cities and inspected the condition of the prisoners. He said that the Punjab government had paid fines of Rs280 million and got 1,000 prisoners released. He also said that reforms were being introduced in 167 years old jail manual as prisoners would get relief after implementing the parole and probation act.

Work was being carried out on different 1300 under completion developmental project, he added.

Buzdar stated that he made visits to Balochistan for promoting inter-provincial harmony and announced developmental projects worth billions of rupees in Turbat, Taftaan and Makraan. He said that a hospital would also be established in Turbat.

He also said that work was being carried out on the projects of alternative energy sources to get rid of expensive electricity and energy crisis. Work on an off-grid solution in Cholistan and Thal was under process and project of clean and green Pakistan was being carried out successfully, he added.

He said that 20 kg flour bag was being sold at the rate of Rs860 in Punjab. The scope of double-decker buses would be extended for promoting tourism in the province, he said and added that Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority had been established and 28 development projects worth Rs144 billion had been approved. A time bar of three to four months would be fixed for starting PPP projects, he further said.

The chief minister said that the foundation stone of construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Express Way, SL-III Ring Road, Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road would soon be laid.

He said that Land Record System was being made easier and 20 mobile vans had been purchased, adding, number of Land Record Centres was also being increased.

He also said that the first underground water tank had been constructed to store rainwater in Lahore. Underground water sewage system would be extended gradually in divisions and later at the district level, he added.

Buzdar said that Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project would be started by October. He said the PTI government did not stop work on this project, and subsidy had to be given on this project, he added.

He also said that 13 national parks had been established in Punjab. Solid Waste Management Authority had been established in Dera Ghazi Khan as well. Soon this authority would be made active in other divisions as well, he added.

He said that the best cleanliness arrangements were made on Eidul Azha.

Reforms were being introduced for making cooperative Bank more effective for which a chairman had been appointed, he added.

The CM said that a comprehensive plan had been evolved by the Auqaf department for the renovation of shrines of religious personalities throughout the province.

He said that state land worth billions of rupees got vacated from the ‘qabza mafia’.

Buzdar said the government wanted coverage of Sehat Insaf Card in Punjab like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government wanted to provide Sehat Insaf Card to every citizen of Punjab under phase-wise programme.

The CM also answered the questions of senior columnists, journalists and anchorpersons.

In response to a question, Buzdar said that prices of essential commodities were far less than other provinces and most of the edibles were available on the government fixed price.

He said that he personally inspected the prices of essential items on a regular basis and issued instructions. Price control authority was being established to cope with price-hiking in Punjab on a permanent basis, he added.

He said that new courses of technical vocational training had been introduced for generating job opportunities in the province. Poor people were a centre point of government’s policies as it was struggling for their welfare and betterment.

To another question, the CM said that he personally came into the field for solving the problems of Lahore. He said that 57 point agenda would be implemented for solving civic problems.

He said that 2,200 wardens were being recruited in Lahore and there was a need to set the traffic system on the right pattern. He said that the traffic management system harmonised with the latest demands would be introduced in Lahore.

He also said that a comprehensive campaign would be launched for eradicating the encroachments from the city. Action would be taken against those who sold birds after catching them, he added.

He further said that trees would be planted in Lahore on a larger scale and work on urban forest station in the city had been started.

Replying to another question, Buzdar said that he appeared before NAB when he received a notice.

Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht gave a detailed review of the two-year performance of the Punjab government. Provincial Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan expressed views on the major success of the Punjab government.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, inspector general of police (IGP), secretaries and other officers were also present on this occasion.