Only two political parties have had mass support

After paying a heavy toll, finally it seems all state institutions are working in tandem or in other words, are on the same page. For a long suffering country like Pakistan, this is a welcome arrangement. There is a history of institutional tussle for supremacy which ultimately led to the first Martial Law in October 1958.

At the time of partition, the country inherited colonial institutions (armed forces, judiciary, bureaucracy) that needed major reforms. The legislature was elected in 1946, the founding fathers were men of integrity.

The first challenge was the influx of refugees and then constitution making was equally complex. The leadership from the Eastern Wing had popular support and did not rely on the state apparatus to boost their electoral support, while in the Western portion it was the other way around.

After the assassination of the first Prime Minister (PM) Liaquat Ali Khan in 1951, the establishment started to call the shots. The PM was not given a state funeral. Khawaja Nazimuddin, a stalwart of the freedom movement who had succeeded the father of the nation as Governor General (GG) was made to step down to become the PM while Baboo Ghulam Muhammad (Gamma) managed to become the GG. Hussain Shaheed Suharwardy, the brilliant legal mind and the most popular leader of East Pakistan, finally succeeded in framing the first constitution in 1956 on the basis of population parity between the two wings. Elections were scheduled for the winter of 1958 but before that could take place, General Ayub Khan conspired against democracy, abrogated the Constitution and took control of the country as Chief Martial Law Administrator (CMLA).

There was a tussle once before between the institutions when Gamma dismissed the first Legislative Assembly of Pakistan, it now turned into people versus the establishment confrontation. All colonial institutions got together to derail the path of real freedom for which the Muslims of India struggled and sacrificed. The first born free generation of Pakistan and the colonial state now stood face to face. Battle lines were clearly drawn, between a march towards democracy or a continuation of the Viceroy’s rule through the General. The Khan from Hazara was always disliked by the Bengali population. The Quaid had himself superseded him to retire as GOC Eastern Command. In order to consolidate his grip over power, the usurper decided to move the capital close to his seat of power and his home town. He had very little interest in keeping the two wings together. As a capital city, Karachi was truly a miniPakistan, and at least there was a sea route to the Eastern Wing. Even today there is a huge Bengali population there. The All-India Muslim League was born in Decca in 1906, Bengalis were at the forefront of the freedom movement. Only a democratic Pakistan could have kept the two wings together. The Martial Law followed by shifting of capital and abrogation of the constitution developed fissures which could not be healed, resulting in the civil war and break-up of Quaid’s republic.

In order to reverse the march to freedom, a third-rate corrupt-to-the-core political leadership was created by the usurper to prolong his rule. The same process was then followed by the third and fourth dictators. There have been only two real eras of genuine civilian leadership (1947 to 1958, 1971 to 1977). Institutions were built and strengthened to serve the people during these brief periods. Despite popular support the colonial institutions remained uneasy with the democratic regimes, they were all forced to behave but remained at odds with civilian authority. After removal of the elected PM in July 1977, there was an organized effort to weaken institutions which has continued unabated till today. Zia’s experiment of introducing incompetent and corrupt political leaders like Nawaz Sharif badly backfired when he decided to be his own person after expanding his influence in the police, judiciary and bureaucracy and decided to take on his benefactors.

Despite dossiers full of his corruption he was allowed to plunder the wealth of the nation. Zardari then followed the corrupt ways of the Sharifs after the two parties had signed the Charter of Democracy ( COD ).

Imran Khan’s PTI emerged as a third political force after over two decades of struggle. Bhutto’s PPP was able to gain power only after four years (1967 to 1971) of opposition to the forces of status-quo. Till today both these entities remain the only genuine political parties not formed or conceived by the establishment. It seems the mending process has started. The armed forces have finally realized that they cannot run the country. When an Army General was appointed Vice Chancellor ( VC ) of the largest and oldest university of Pakistan, an academician asked him an interesting question, ” If a General can be appointed a VC, why can’t a Professor be appointed a Corps Commander?” Sheepishly he answered, “A General can take on any challenge”, time has proven him wrong. Yes, a person in uniform can improve law and order on the campus, but cannot run it like a unit of soldiers without seriously compromising academics.

After 73 years finally everyone seems to be on the same page, except the bureaucracy which is still unsure, but eventually they will also have to dump their soft corners for the corrupt leadership of the past or face serious consequences, as there is no going back to the old ways. The people of Pakistan have to be served, not pushed around. The important question is will this working together result in the strengthening of institutions which were deliberately weakened by the tussle for supremacy. Same page means the rule of law and constitution, with each state organ functioning under the guidelines set by the consensual document. The Armed Forces will gradually have to withdraw to their own domain after the civil institutions start to function. The role of the bureaucracy remains critical in this transition to real democracy, where the will of the people is considered supreme. Currently the cleanup of the port city of Karachi is being attempted through the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) with the cooperative effort of all the stake holders.

After the city of Quaid, revival of Lahore in which I grew up is needed. Once it was a functional city where there was public transport, healthcare and government schools, while on the other side of the Mian Mir bridge was the cantonment where soldiers trained and lived away from civilization. It is time to restore its ruggedness while bringing the civil amenities on this side for which the metropolis was rightly called the Paris of the East.

Yes, being on the same page should produce the balance through which nations rise united, not divided by conflict, controversy, corruption and influence beyond the assigned domains. Pakistan has to be rebuilt, the march towards freedom has to continue, the strength of the nation is in unity.