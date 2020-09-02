OIC reiterates support to Kashmiris for the right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has restated its continued and profuse support to the Kashmiri people and their inalienable right to self-determination per the relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions.

This resolve was expressed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen in Jeddah.

Pakistan’s OIC mission said in a tweet the permanent representative briefed the secretary-general on worsening human rights issues in India Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Al-Othaimeen reiterated OIC’s “continuing and unstinted support on to the Kashmiri people toward realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.”

The two diplomats also discussed the upcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and the second OIC Summit on Science and Technology, as well as Islamophobia and the Palestine conflict.